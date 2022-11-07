Kiwi Ferns look to Jillaroos showdown after beating Cook Islands

The Ferns perform their haka before their clash with Cook Islands Moana. Photo: Getty Images.

This morning, the Kiwi Ferns took on their second pool match in style, defeating Cook Islands Moana 34-4 in the women's Rugby League World Cup.

It featured more try doubles, this time from debutante right winger Mele Hufanga and scrum-half Raecene McGregor (Ngāti Whātua). Dally M Medal Player of the Year McGregor shone the best with two try assists to add to her match stats, and was also named the player of the match.

Taking part in the seven tries scored was prop Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, second rower Amber Hall and Ferns captain Krystal Rota (Te Arawa). Rota also assisted in the match's first try scored by McGregor, leading to a linebreak to cross the try line right before the 10th minute.



The Ferns and Moana take to the field for world cup action. Credit: YouTube / Rugby League World Cup 2021.

That was a better performance by Moana than when they faced the Jillaroos last week, losing 76-nil.

Coach Rusty Matua had mixed emotions following his team's defeat to the Ferns. He was disappointed in losing co-captain and former Kiwi Fern Kimiora Breayley-Nati at the game's start due to a clumsy tackle but was happy to close the game with a try scored by Mackenzie Wiki, daughter of league legend Ruben Wiki.

"Coming off the juggernaut Jillaroos it was heartening to see our performance tonight and we're super proud of them," Matua says.

Ferns coach Ricky Henry also echoed Matua's post-match words. "I expected the Cook Islands to play with such heart like that - from their perspective, they should be really happy with that game."

Meanwhile, Australia annihilated their opposition this morning in an epic 92-nil victory over France. The Jillaroos' dismantling of Les Chanticleers was the largest margin of victory in a Women's World Cup game, with a total of 17 tries scored, including Jesica Sergis scoring four tries, two hat tricks, a double and the rest singles.

Henry says there is still room for improvement for his Ferns, especially as they now look to Friday morning [New Zealand time] for their much-anticipated Jillaroos clash. It will decide the final standings of Group B, though both the Ferns and Jillaroos are comfortably in the semi-finals.

"We will go away and have a look at what can be our best team going up against Australia. Obviously Raecene and new girl Hufanga had great games tonight so there are lots of options," Henry says.