Kiwi mum drowns while saving daughter in Cook Islands

Tragedy has struck one family holidaying in the Cook Islands, as a 52-year-old mother drowned while trying to save her 11-year-old daughter.

The Cook Islands Police Service said in a statement on Facebook that the woman was on vacation with family from New Zealand in Arorangi, and had run into trouble while in the lagoon close to the Arorangi jetty yesterday afternoon.

“The seas yesterday were described as rough with a strong lagoon current. She had gotten into difficulty while attempting to help her 11 year old daughter, who was being swept out by the current.”

A call was made to Police at 2:24pm local time. Puaikura Fire and Police volunteers, ambulance staff and locals all helped, including a dive boat and neighbouring resident’s boat.

“The woman was recovered from the oceanside just before 4pm, some distance to the south of the jetty after being swept out through the passage.

“Police want to express appreciation for all the assistance from the Puaikura community and join them in extending sympathies to the family, and friends, affected by their sad loss.”

More to come as soon as information is available.