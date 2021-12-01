Kiwi troops deployed to Solomon Islands amid humanitarian crisis

Aotearoa will send dozens of police officers and soldiers to the Solomon Islands to assist the country’s government to quell days of deadly rioting and unrest.

Protests and calls for the country’s prime minister to step aside erupted last week, attributed mostly to hunger, poverty and frustration with how the government’s tackling issues facing the Pacific nation.

Last Wednesday the country’s Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare instated a lockdown after thousands gathered in the capital Honiara, 3 people died when the crowds attempted to torch the PM residence, and were dispersed by Police.

Peeni Henare the minister for NZDF says says an initial team of about 15 personnel would head to Honiara tomorrow, followed by a larger group of up to 50 NZDF and police at the weekend.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the deployment will be short-term but forces on the ground will report back to the government and it will continue evaluating the situation.

"New Zealand has a deep and long-standing partnership with Solomon Islands, and we assured them of our willingness to support our Pacific whānau through this difficult time." She said.

Australia has deployed roughly 100 soldiers and police officers to Honiara and Samoa says it's readying teams should they be required for the peace-keeping effort.