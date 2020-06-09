Kiwifruit industry provided income lifeline for displaced workers in lockdown

The government has granted $200,000 to the kiwifruit industry to retrain displaced workers from other industries.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the kiwifruit industry provided an income lifeline for some displaced workers from sectors such as tourism, forestry and hospitality.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said yesterday Budget 2020 allocated $19.3 million over four years to fund initiatives to help recently unemployed New Zealanders access training and work opportunities in the primary sector.

“In the immediate term, the aim is to place at least 10,000 New Zealanders in primary sector jobs by rapidly retraining and absorbing workers displaced from other sectors.”