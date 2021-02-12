KiwiRail 'selective' over land dispute with Horowhenua iwi

A deal has gone off the rails as Te Rūnanga o Raukawa and KiwiRail disagree about a cultural impact assessment over a proposed freight centre in Palmerston North.

Rūnanga chief executive Lindsay Poutama told Te Ao Māori News KiwiRail has been “selective in terms who they engage with”.

“They’ve only engaged with Te Runanga o Raukawa at a very minor level.”

Te Rūnanga o Raukawa represents 25 hapu and iwi, including Aorangi Marae and Kauwhata Marae and wrote to KiwiRail to “re-engage”, aiming to get the state-owned enterprise to uphold its promises. The proposed freight centre site in Bunnythorpe will encroach on hapu land.

At an earlier stage KiwiRail suggested Aorangi Marae (Ngāti Kauwhata) might have to move to allow a railway line through its site as part of the $40 million proposed inland port site according to earlier reports. KiwiRail is aiming to remove heavy vehicles from urban streets and improve the transfer of goods. Its project was funded by the Provincial Growth Fund.

However, to the relief of the hapu, in late 2019 KiwiRail ruled out the relocation of the marae, instead favouring one of the three short-listed sites on the other side of the road of Aorangi Marae.

But KiwiRail has brushed aside the runanga's concerns though executive general manager property Olivia Poulsen says, “clearly we can do better at our engagement over the regional freight hub project” with an “alliance” approach similar the one to Waka Kotahi established for its Te Ahu a Turanga highway project.

“We intend to discuss this, and the best pathway forward, with iwi as soon as possible.”

To show the SOE had engaged with iwi, Poulsen supplied a copy of the SOE's mana whenua engagement framework:

Mana Whenua Values - KiwiRail

1. Prior to the commencement of construction, the Requiring Authority shall prepare a Mana Whenua Engagement Framework.

2. The objective of the Mana Whenua Engagement Framework is to recognise and provide for mana whenua values in the area affected by the Freight Hub, to develop mechanisms to avoid or mitigate effects on mana whenua values through the implementation of agreed monitoring and mitigation measures and provide opportunities for expression of those values through design.

3. The Requiring Authority shall engage with mana whenua to develop the contents of the Mana Whenua Engagement Framework, which may include:

(a) roles and responsibilities of mana whenua, including in relation to design and development of the Freight Hub;

(b) involvement in preparation of management plans;

(c) monitoring activities to be undertaken;

(d) involvement in developing and partaking in accidental discovery protocols;

(e) site dedication protocols; and

(f) opportunities for the expression of mana whenua values in the design and development of the Freight Hub.