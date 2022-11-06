Kiwis advance to World Cup semi-final

Jordan Rapana (right) celebrates a late try to seal victory over Fiji in the rugby league World Cup quarter-finals in Hull, UK. Photo / Sky Sport

The Kiwis have hustled to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup, with a nail-biting quarter-finals matchup against Fiji in Hull this morning.

The match was more closely contested than the final 24–18 scoreboard would have anybody believe.

The Fijians took an early 12-0 lead, extending it to 18-6 early in the second half after scoring their third try of the pairing.

With only 15 minutes left to play, New Zealand levelled up with two tries, bringing the score to 18 a piece.

The Kiwis subsequently took a two-point lead thanks to a Jordan Rapana penalty; who chased the penalty with a try in the match's last minute of play.

The win sees the Kiwis line-up against tournament favourites and reigning champs Australia in Leeds next Saturday morning (NZ Time).