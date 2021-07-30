Kiwis can't fly but boy can they row!

New Zealand is on top of the rowing world after a golden day on the water in Tokyo today. And for the first time in 50 years, the Men's Eights are Olympic champions.

The medal haul began with Emma Twigg winning gold in the women's singles sculls, her first medal in four Olympic Games appearances.

Never give up!



After finishing fourth at her last two Olympic Games, #NZL's Emma Twigg wins gold in the women's single sculls at #Tokyo2020.#Rowing @WorldRowing @TheNZTeam pic.twitter.com/GNJHrUYdf0 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 30, 2021

That was followed by the women's eights finishing behind Canada to grab a silver medal.

Immediately after that the men's team went neck and neck with their opponents for much of the 2km course, before streaking ahead over the last 500 metres to capture the gold medal for the first time since 1972.





Hamish Bond, of the eight-man Men's team, made a special acknowledgement to their female teammates, saying, "they've been our benchmark for our whole year."

"Obviously, being tucked down in New Zealand we haven't had much international racing but we've been comparing ourselves to that women's crew for the whole 12 months. If we get to their benchmark, we're gonna be within a shout, so maximum respect to them.

"Emma Twigg, to see her overcome the adversity, two fourth place,s to have the perseverance to come back and get a gold medal - I'm just so pleased for her."