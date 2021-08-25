Kiwis getting saline jab instead of vaccine under investigation

The Ministry of Health is investigating reports that five people in Auckland may have received a saline jab, instead of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare says the Ministry of Health is trying to figure out if this was simply an isolated event, human error, or a “process challenge.”

“All we know is that we need a strong robust programme as whānau come forward to receive their vaccination. That’s why this investigation is important.”

With 41 more positive cases of Covid yesterday, and eight in hospital, the Delta outbreak has now reached 148 cases.

Henare says he is expecting some details from that investigation this afternoon at the daily press conference from Parliament.

“Hopefully this is just a one-off and we want to make sure that that is the case.”