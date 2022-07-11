Kiwis' kids get education opportunities under new Aussie scheme

New Zealanders living in Australia are to gain the right to vote and have better access to social security and healthcare and from April 2023 they will be an opportunity for citizenship on a new pathway of application.

Those concessions were won by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a meeting with her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Friday.

This follows many years of Kiwis in Australia having limited access to health, education and citizenship, with growing objections from successive New Zealand governments.

Hikaurua Tamihana (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) has built a life in Australia for the past 20 years working as a hospital manager and as an artist and has raised his whānau there.

Tamihana said that he wasn’t interested in citizenship for himself but more for his children who have grown up in Australia and want to go on to further study.

Access hindered

“It really impacts on their ability to study and work at the same time and obviously student allowances and access to that have been hindered by not being able to qualify.”

“You are disadvantaged with the fact that you have to have a safety net or safety blanket. It relies on me and my wife going to work and making sure we always have work.”

Tamihana said that his and his wife's hearts are at home and they will return to Aotearoa but Tamihana sympathises with New Zealanders who have decided to make Australia home.

“It would be significant if I decided to apply for citizenship or dual citizenship but my heart is in New Zealand and I want to make my way back to New Zealand if that’s possible”.