Kiwis lose world cup semi thriller to Kangaroos

Photo / Getty Images
The Kiwis have lost to Australia 16-14 in a thrilling world cup semifinal in England today.
The score swung back and forth throughout the rollercoaster of a game, with the Kiwis opening the scoring with a try to Jahrome Hughes and another to Dylan Brown to end the half up 14-10 over the Kangaroos.
👏 An outstanding game to start our semi-finals.— Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 11, 2022
Australia and New Zealand played their part in a game that we'll be talking about for a long, long time.
Which was your favourite moment of the day?#RLWC2021
Australia grabbed back the lead early in the second half, however, through a Cameron Murray try, holding off the Kiwis' attacks to claim the win and a finals spot 16-14.
The Kangaroos will go up against the winner of the England v Samoa seminal on Sunday.
🇦🇺 Australia just don't lose semi-finals— Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 11, 2022
The Kangaroos continue their unbeaten streak and make another Rugby League World Cup final - but were made to work by New Zealand.
Rewatch their highlights from tonight's classic.#RLWC2021 | #AUSNZL | @Kangaroos pic.twitter.com/yjsAHDYq50