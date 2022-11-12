Kiwis lose world cup semi thriller to Kangaroos

By Kelvin McDonald
Photo / Getty Images 

The Kiwis have lost to Australia 16-14 in a thrilling world cup semifinal in England today.

The score swung back and forth throughout the rollercoaster of a game, with the Kiwis opening the scoring with a try to Jahrome Hughes and another to Dylan Brown to end the half up 14-10 over the Kangaroos.

Australia grabbed back the lead early in the second half, however, through a Cameron Murray try, holding off the Kiwis' attacks to claim the win and a finals spot 16-14.

The Kangaroos will go up against the winner of the England v Samoa seminal on Sunday.

