Kiwis pick strong lineup for world cup opener against Lebanon

The Kiwis have named four players who featured in the NRL grand final in a strong team for Monday's world cup opener against Lebanon in Warrington, England.

Coach Michael Maguire has made only one change to the side that defeated Mate Ma’a Tonga in June, with Warriors signing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returning in the centres.

The former Canberra Raiders player was used there in the 2019 Tests against Australia and Great Britain but missed the midseason clash against Tonga.

Maguire’s 17-man line-up includes four players from this season's NRL grand final with Penrith front-rower James Fisher-Harris starting and fellow prop Moses Leota on the bench. Parramatta’s Dylan Brown is at standoff and Isaiah Papali’i in the second row.

Marata Niukore, who made his Kiwis debut in the centres against Tonga, is in the extended 19-man squad.

Kiwis: 1. Joey Manu, 2. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Joe Tapine.

Interchange: 14. Kieran Foran, 15. Moses Leota, 16. Nelson Asofa Solomona, 17. Briton Nikora.

Reserves: 19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Marata Niukore.