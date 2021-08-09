Kiwis rush to buy top-selling anti-family violence book

She is not your rehab, a New Zealand anti-violence movement, has published a new book now sitting at No. 1 in New Zealand both in the non-fiction category and number one overall.

The book is written by Matt Brown, a Christchurch barber who, over the years, has inspired a new generation of New Zealand men to break free from the cycle of abuse.

She is not your rehab by Matt and Sarah Brown

Kaupapa co-founder Sarah Brown says the book was always in the pipeline since they started the movement in 2019.

“For as long as we’ve done this mahi, we’ve also had an interest on social media from all around the world.

“So we’ve always wanted to make what we were doing accessible to other people, so we chatted about making a book,” she says.

She is not your rehab book launch. Source / Facebook

The book itself demonstrates the power of vulnerability and honesty in addressing pain and shame and shows how anyone can empower themselves by taking responsibility for their own healing.

Brown says the book was initially written primarily for men but has received a lot of interest from female audiences, of varying demographics.

“We’ve had women writing in and leaving reviews of how it has helped them in their relationships. And even from men who wouldn’t deem themselves as being violent but have found things that are really applicable to them, so I really do think it’s a book for the whole whanau.”