Kiwis turning to computer programmes to snap up MIQ vouchers

A number of New Zealanders struggling to return home from overseas because of difficulty securing a MIQ voucher confirming their place in managed isolation, have reportedly turned to computer programmes to book vouchers as soon as they become available online.

A 1 News report says around 20 bookings for people in the UK, Australia and South East Asia have been made through the system. The report says it is possible there are more who have done so.

The government ministry which runs MIQ told 1 News it was “not aware” of the situation.