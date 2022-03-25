KKM urged to remain vigilant against Omicron

Kura kaupapa Māori are being urged to remain vigilant against Covid-19 and protect their students and whānau, despite the government's decision to relax some restrictions.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern announced changes to the traffic light system, vaccine passes and mandates.

In a statement, Te Rūnanga nui o ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori says, "While Te Rūnanga Nui acknowledges the impact that mandates have had on some of our kura, our whānau and tamariki, e are also mindful that Wednesday’s announcement by the Prime Minister to stop the use of vaccine passports and relax the traffic light system will put many of our whānau at further risk."

More than 50% of the 65 kura all over the country are dealing with Omicron, and rural kura are struggling to access adequate resources, despite a national rollout of RATs test, masks, and other safety equipment.

TTKM o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa principal, Miriama Ainsley says her kura has been heavily affected by Omicron, and while they are coping physically, the children miss their school.

"it's about looking after the wairua of the students, kaimahi, and the wairua of the whānau."

"Our kura is one of the key areas of our community, it's like a second home"

Te Rūnanga Nui is also encouraging whānau to exercise their right to implement safety policies in accordance with the specific needs of their whānau and wider communities.

Ainsley says, while Omicron has peaked in Auckland, there is an acknowledgement that the peak in Te Wairoa has not been reached, and that is causing angst in an area that has yet to reach 90% of the community being double vaxxed.

"We are sitting at 85%, and there is still a stigma within our community about the vaccine."

Changes to Traffic Light System

Originally designed for the Delta variant of Covid-19, and now with Omicron becoming the dominant variant and nearing its peak, the Traffic Light System will see a few changes, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The following changes in the traffic light system come into effect from 11:59pm today, just in time for the weekend:

In the Red setting, which New Zealand is in now, the limits for outdoor activities, such as concerts, sports and festivals have been removed, and no face masks need to be worn outdoors. For indoor activities, the limit has now been increased to 200 from 100, and people must use the vaccine pass. The requirements for scanning QR codes or keeping a manual record are gone.

In both Orange and Green settings, nothing else changes except scanning QR codes has gone.

"As everyone now knows, we have changed our testing and isolation requirements, so the isolation period for both positive cases and household context remains at seven days," she said. "While we'll keep that under regular review, there is no plan for us to contact trace more widely, with the exception of high-risk environments like age residential care facilities, or residential facilities for our most vulnerable."