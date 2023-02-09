Ko Alana Ruakere te tumuaki hou o Tui Ora

Nā Te Raungatanga Wiliams-Edwards | Te Ia Ka Oho

Nā te karanga o te whatumanawa kua tōia mai tētehi uri o Taranaki ki tōnā ūkaipō kia ārahi ia i te rōpū hauora Māori nui puta o te rohe.

I pōhiritia ngā kaimahi me ngā kaitautoko i a Alana Ruakere, o Taranaki Tūturu me Te Ātiawa, hei tūmuaki hou o Tui Ora.

Ahakoa noho tawhiti atu a Ruakere i tōna wā kāinga, kua tau anō tōna mouri i tana hokinga mai.

“It’s deeply personal, this opportunity, because I grew up in a household where hauora was essential,” hei tā Ruakere.

E whakaaro nui ana ki tōna pāpā a Dr Tony Ruakere, te tangata i whāngai atu i ngā mātāpono hauora.

“My father was a little bit unique in the community at the time being not only a doctor but a Māori doctor and that had a deep influence on my life in terms of the values that he installed in us, the values of care, not just of the physical but the wairua being really important.”

Ko Ruakere te piki turanga mō Hayden Wano ko ia anake te tumuaki mai I te orokohanga o Tui Ora I te tau 1998. Nā Wano te tono kia whai a Ruakere I te turanga hauora nui nei.

“Hayden himself is one of the reasons I was inspired to take on the role. I have followed Hayden for a number of years and he has inspired me in everything that I have done,” hei tā Ruakere anō.

“The opportunity to be able to take the organisation forward that he and Taranaki people have put so much time, energy and passion into is just amazing, it’s a wonderful opportunity.”

E kaha tautoko a Wano, tūmuaki o mua, i a Ruakere kia hautu i te waka o Tui Ora.

Harikoa ana ia ko te hoki atu a Ruakere ki Taranaki me ngā pūkenga kei a ia.

“It’s lovely to have somebody with her expertise and skills coming back to Taranaki and to take over the helm of Tui Ora,” hei tā Wano.

“I do remember her as being very switched on, very on to it and just listening to her today speaking and singing, that just how much she’s grown as a wahine toa,” hei tāna.

E ai ki te Tiamana o te poari o Tui Ora a Wayne Mulligan, e tika ana kua tae te wā mā tētehi wahine e hautū i tō rātou waka.

“We’ve got a wahine steering us now and that’s a very good signal,” hei tā Mulligan.

Ko te aronga whakamua mō te tumuaki hou, kia kapo i ngā whakaaro me ngā hiahia o ngā tāngata e whai pānga ki te rautaki hou o Tui Ora.

Hei tā Ruakere anō, “I particularly bring strong values around strong wāhine leaders working in partnership with our tāne. Feels like it’s time for wāhine Māori.”



