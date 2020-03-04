Ko te reo kia rere - Timoti's Travels

A new documentary series that follows Sir Timoti Karetu and his Panekiretanga graduates on their overseas adventures premiered on Māori TV earlier this week.

It looks at their travels around the world and their contribution towards other indigenous tribes who are on their own journey of revitalising their language.

According to producer and director of the series Ngāhuia Wade she says it was an opportunity to showcase Sir Timoti in his most natural element and is excited for the future of the series.

