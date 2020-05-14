Kōhanga Reo aims to educate 50% of tamariki Māori over next decade

Co-chair of the National Kōhanga Reo Trust Daniel Procter says they are gracious to receive their new funding.

Their goal is that 50% of all tamariki Māori will start the education in kōhanga in the next ten years.

"When we think of 'treasures for tomorrow', where are they?" he says.

He adds that tamariki are leaving kōhanga reo because of funding issues.

This increased funding will help retain mokopuna, regain withdrawn mokopuna, and build more kōhanga reo.

The co-chair expressed his thoughts on the new funding and its significance.

“We are gracious in receiving such an injection into our kaupapa, this taonga, kōhanga reo.

"We are happy that we are now a part of the picture and the sustainability of te reo Māori, tikanga Māori for our mokopuna moving forward," he says.

Procter says if kōhanga reo is given the 'feathers it needs, it will fly'.