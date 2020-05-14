Kōhanga Reo boost 10-years coming - Kelvin Davis

Budget 2020 will see an extra $200 million of funding go to Te Kōhanga Reo.

Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis says this will ensure kaiako are adequately paid and learning facilities are in good condition in order to support the revitalisation of te reo.

Kōhanga Reo have longed for more funding to better support them to nurture their students in a safe learning environment.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson admits it's due to under-investment by Government in past years.

"Obviously it provides an incredibly important foundation for young Māori. Right across the board actually, in this Budget, there is significantly in Māori education and that is in part because it's been under-invested in for a long time."

Māori Party's spokesman on Education Takuta Ferris cautions that while $20mil is spread over the next four years, it's likely not much else will be seen.

Altogether, the Māori Education package has had a $400 million increase in funding to better support Māori learners and whānau to succeed in education.

Davis says, in particular, Kōhanga Reo have been disadvantaged for the last decade so it's time that they receive the boost they need to promote and revitalise te reo Māori.