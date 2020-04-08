Kōhanga reo robbery setback for 37th anniversary - 7.30am Newsbreak

- 32 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new probable cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 1160.

- The whānau of Te Teko Kōhanga Reo are furious they've been ripped off during lockdown. The kōhanga lost $700 worth of paint and accessories intended for murals celebrating its 37th anniversary.

- Whangārei MP Shane Reti and local businesses are proposing to close the Northland region off from the rest of the county in an effort to rebuild the region and get things back to normal.

- A contemporary artist based in the Hawke's Bay is trying to keep up with a popular demand of her latest creation.