Kōhanga Reo working to achieve fair pay agreement for staff

Meanwhile the Kōhanga Reo National Trust admits a major blow to funding kaiako fairly is based on “numerous clashes” with the Ministry of Education.

The clashes date back nearly 20 years with the Trust’s attempt to get it's three-year diploma, Tohu Whakapakari, recognised by the Ministry as a teaching qualification. The confusion, it seems lies in the nature of Tohu Whakapakari, with Acting Deputy Secretary, Māori Education at the Ministry, Māhina Melbourne, telling Te Āo Mārama News the Trust didn’t intend it to be a “qualification.”

However, Trust chair Raniera Procter says, the Trust "has pushed for this (Tohu Whakapakari) to be accredited as an undergraduate degree.

“This tohu demonstrates their ability to teach the language - aligned with the principles of Te Kōhanga Reo," he said.

The Ministry was asked for further comment, however said it will talk with the Trust directly before providing a media statement.

He mana nui tō te kaiako

Te Āo Mārama News reached out to kaiako, some of those who did respond said they thought finishing off a “three-year course” will ensure their wages will lift, however that hasn't alway eventuated.

Development is underway to create a system where the Ministry can provide equitable pay to kaiako. The pūtea will be managed by whānau (families) who run the 460 kōhanga reo nationwide.

On the other hand, union members of NZEI – Te Riu Roa lodged a claim recently to the Ministry of Education to fund Tohu Whakapakari. NZEI Strategic Advisor Shirley Hakaraia says the claim also seeks to ensure it's members who have completed the course are paid the minimum wage.

Te Ao Mārama News understands some kaimahi are undermined by the whānau system and may not get the increase they want reflected in their day-to-day mahi, unless the Ministry gives recognition to the qualification.

“Perhaps it’s time to reassess the system so each whānau and their teachers are clear of their daily objectives,” Proctor said.