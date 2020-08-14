Koroneihana to be celebrated differently this year 

The annual Koroneihana celebrations at Turangawaewae Marae have been cancelled for this year but the spirit of the day and what it stands for will remain, the Kīngitanga said in a statement today.

The 14th annual celebration was set to take place on August 20 and 21 at Turangawaewae. The celebration will still go ahead, just not in the way that people are used to.

“Koroneihana is generally celebrated with powhiri, kapa haka, sports games, kawe mate and mihimihi.

“This year Kiingi Tuheitia invites Te Iwi Maaori to celebrate Koroneihana in a new way from the safety and comfort of your home.”

Those who wish to join in this year's celebrations are invited to do so by tuning into the Kīngitanga official broadcast on August 21 that will include karakia and other footage to celebrate the day.

The press release concludes that this decision was made considering the safety of Ngāi Māori.

“Amohia ake te ora o te iwi, kia puta ki te whei ao.”