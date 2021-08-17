Koroneihana celebrations at Turangawaewae Marae cancelled

The annual Koroneihana celebrations due to take place at Turangawaewae Marae this week have been cancelled.

It comes after a positive Covid-19 case was found in Auckland today.

The office of the Kiingitanga says Kiingi Tuheitia wishes to uphold the well-being of the people "no matter what the sacrifice".

"These are difficult times, but we are resilient people and we will get through this. Follow the advice of Te Manatuu Hauora, ring your whaanau and make sure they are OK."

Last year the Koroneihana celebrations at the marae were also cancelled due to Covid-19. Instead, the event was moved online and celebrations were made through an official broadcast.

The office today said further information regarding an online Koroneihana this year will be provided in due course.

"Amohia ake te ora o te iwi, ka puta ki te whei ao."