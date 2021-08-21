Koroneihana kai to be donated to whānau most in need

Food that was donated to feed the thousands expected to attend the Koroneihana this week will be made into food packs and delivered to whānau in need.

Waahi Paa spokesperson, Huirama Matatahi, said, "We are still in the Koroneihana time, we adapted with the lockdown. Instead of feeding people in a stationary location, we have mobilised. The value of aroha, manaakitanga, mahi tahi, no monetary value can be applied."

Due to Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions, this year's Koroneihana celebration was cancelled. For the second year in a row, a special livestream from Tūrangawaewae Marae was arranged for the 15th coronation commemoration and celebration for Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero Vll. This got underway Saturday morning at 9.30 am via the Kiingitanga Facebook Page, with almost 1.7k viewers joining the broadcast presenters, iwi leaders Rāhui Papa and Te Puhi Ariki Ngawaihonoitepo Paki.

Huntly's Waahi Paa, the residence of the late Te Arikinui Te Atairangi Kaahu, was re-opened on Friday as a distribution hub to prepare a thousand kai packs to be delivered to whānau in the Waikato region.

Matatahi said, "Raahui Pookeka Distribution Hub has been operating since the first lockdown. We have pushed kai out to Kawhia, Whaingaroa, Ngaati Haua, Maniapoto and into Tāmaki.

"Our data gathered since beginning our mahi allows us to stay in contact with all that we have served and the ability to ascertain need from our most valuable whaanau out there, namely our kaumaatua."

Food and Resource Packs

"The works are in the packs, we have veggies, meats, hygiene sanitiser, dry goods, non-perishables and even kids learning resources, as well as a letter from the King," Matatahi added.