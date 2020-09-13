Kororā penguins get their own 'show' as breeding season gets livestreamed

A brand-new livestream is giving a nesting pair of kororā (little blue penguin) their own 'show' and allowing us to peek inside the lives of the two as they prepare for the upcoming breeding season in Kāpiti.

A Department of Conservation media release says, for some Kāpiti residents the arrival of spring means warmer weather and penguins nesting under their homes. However, for those who are not as lucky to have penguins in their area, the new livestream offers a chance to see into the lives of these devoted birds.

DOC says kororā are incredibly loyal birds, often returning to nest only metres from where they were hatched. Between the months of August and December, they come ashore to nest and raise the next generation of little blue penguins.

“We expect this pair to lay up to two eggs which will incubate for 36 days,” says DOC technical advisor Emma Hill.

“One parent will forage at sea while the other tends the nest and chicks, swapping duties every few days. As this species is classed as 'At Risk - Declining', breeding season is a crucial time to protect them and ensure their long-term survival.”

Hill says kororā are easily disturbed by humans and if a nesting pair are found they should be left alone.

"Having the livestream is the perfect opportunity for us to experience kororā up close while giving them the space they need.”

Watch highlights from the live stream. Source/Groundtruth

The 24/7 livestream is the result of a local conservation initiative, Kāpiti Coast Biodiversity Project, which works to protect kororā populations along the Kāpiti Coast.

The Kāpiti Kororā Cam is the latest in a series of web cams installed by Groundtruth for conservation organisations around the country.

The livestream of the nesting pair of Kāpiti kororā can be viewed on Groundtruth's YouTube channel by following this link.

Found in New Zealand and southern Australia, kororā were once abundant around the Kāpiti Coast but most now live on offshore islands.