Kua tūtohungia e Te Herenga Waka i tētehi Kaihoahoa Kakahu Māori

Nā Puawai Hudson | Te Ia Ka Oho

Kua whiwhi e Tākuta Bobby Campbell Wahawaha Luke (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngārua’ine, Tangahoe) i te Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Award 2022 at the University’s 2022 Staff Excellence Award me te tohu tauira Academic Teaching and Learning Award mō te Kura Auaha mai i Te Herenga Waka (University of Wellington).

He kaikauwhau a Tākuta Bobby ki Te Herenga Waka e whakaako ana i te auahatanga me te hoahoatanga. Ka aro pū a ia ki te ao o te kaupapa hinonga hapori.

Kua whaihua a ia mō ēnei tohu nā runga i tōna pukenga kia tuia i ngā mātauranga Māori ki te ao auaha me tōna whakapono, e tū ana a ia ki runga i ngā pokohiwi o ōna mātua tūpuna.

“Being the youngest academic in my faculty mai rā nō, I was the only one that was bringing mātauranga to design,” hei tā Tākuta Bobby.

“Look at our marae when you go into our marae, you see a carving, you see that creates impact and that holds narrative. You know anything that we see that is design can impact through a narrative. If I were to use an example my kakahu, yes it’s a shirt, but then I can have a narrative in that shirt that embodies a whakapapa,” hei tāna anō.

“If we can access that understanding of design we can communicate any kind of impact that we want.”

Kua roa ana a Tākuta Bobby e whakatinana i te ao Māori ki roto i ōna mahi.

Nā ōna tauira anō i whakauru i tōna ingoa mō tēnei tohu hei whakarangatira i a ia me ōna mahi.

“They nominated me because I was doing something different compared to like Pākehā colleagues, you know there are only three of us (Māori) in our faculty of 200 staff members,” hei tāna anō.

“I was quite shocked, I was like okay yup. I try to avoid those things, because I’m sort of like okay yup yup, you know trying to be humble about it.”

E ai ki tā Teina Ngaia (Taranaki, Te Ati Awa, Ngāruahine), Co-President o Ngāi Tauira 2023 he hua nui e kitea nei mō ngā tauira Māori i te wā ka Māori ai te tirohanga me te tuku i ngā akoranga.

“The benefit of lecturers understanding te ao Māori is that it’s easier for tauira to connect to the kaupapa. They find it easier to engage in that class. It’s often a struggle for our Māori students to find that sense of community in the big city,” hei tā Teina.

“Ngāi Tauira have to do a lot of ground work to see our tauira Māori through to graduation,” hei tāna anō.

Ahakoa he kaikauwhau a Tākuta Bobby, e kawe tonu ana ia i ngā mātāpono Māori.

“I would take on the pastoral care for our Māori students as well. It would be 24/7, you know I gave them my number, you know, come over home. I didn’t want them to have that hierarchy.”

Ko te ohaki a Tākuta Bobby, kia pai ake ngā wheako o ngā tauira Māori e ako ana i raro i a ia. Kia kite e ngā tauira Māori ia rātou ki roto i ngā akoranga me te ao auaha.

Mā te Tākuta tonu te mahi hei whakaaweawe i te ao auaha kia Māori ai te tirohanga me te wheako.