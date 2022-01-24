Kukama Waa whānau thank searchers for closure

The whānau of Kukama Waa the Tai Tokerau tāne who went missing 18 days ago have thanked friends, police and the broader whānau for helping locate him, so he can be laid to rest.

58-year-old Kukama who had intellectual and visual disabilities went missing in the bush near Pipiwai on January 5th. On Saturday, three days after Police had called off their search, whānau found remains they say are Kukama, in the area where he went missing.

“We had 4 teams out searching all day for our Whanaunga Kukama Waa and on Saturday at 3pm we got the call we have all been longing for, Whanau now have closure to move forward and for Kukama to rest.” Said Patricia Tohu of the search and rescue group Te Roopu kimi me te awhina mo Kukama Waa.

“18 days of not knowing has been the toughest emotionally and physically” she said.

Tohu said the ‘love and support’ from the community had been ‘beautiful’.

“Massive mihi to our whānau and friends who pushed through all the heat throughout the 18 days hikoi to find Kogi.

All the support and mahi from the Police, Search and Rescue has been awesome, Thank you all for your support.”

“We would like to send our love and condolences to Kukama whānau, you will be missed Kogi.”

Police say the remains were found in the area where Kukama was missing; a formal identification process is underway.