Kura kaupapa in Kaitāia forced into lockdown after sightings of man with firearm

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro in Kaitāia has come out of lockdown after a man was believed to have been seen nearby with a firearm.

Police say the man was seen behind the school grounds shortly before midday, forcing the school into lockdown.

Police conducted an extensive search with the assistance of their dog section but did not find him.

“Police believe the man involved has left the scene in a vehicle and is no longer in the area,” police said in a statement to Te Ao.

Cordons laid around Norman Senn Ave and the school have been lifted.