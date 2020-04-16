Kura taking up distance learning challenges - 12.30pm Newsbreak

- Sleeping in a car in the garage is just one of the ways that some nurses are making a personal sacrifice to protect their whanau from the risk of infection with COVID-19. In a bid to support nurses and other health workers, New Zealand Nurses' Organisation kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku has created a response package, He Kete Tapuhi Ora.

-Term 2 started yesterday and schools across Aotearoa are getting familiar with distance learning. Te Kura o Tōku Māpihi Maurea have been using a variety of digital methods to help teach their students.

- Bay of Plenty Regional Councillor Toi Iti is spending Lockdown at home in Ruātoki within Te Rohe Pōtae o Ngāi Tūhoe. He says COVID-19 has changed the way the regional council does business for now and possibly the future. He also has a word of warning for Māori struggling financially, not to get caught up in multi-level marketing schemes doing the rounds on the internet.