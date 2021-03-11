Kura teams up with Dr Rangi Matamua to implement Māramataka

For over a year Te Whare Kura o Ngāti Rongomai has been researching ways in which the kura could move away from the Gregorian calendar cycle of teaching to follow the Māori lunar calendar.

Today, Doctor Rangi Matamua specialist in traditional Māori astroglogy, joined forces with Te Kura o Ngāti Rongomai to help develop a curriculum that will introduce a Māori lunar calendar. A proposal was sent last year to the Ministry of Education. However, the Ministry of still has concerns with this proposal.

This is the first kura under the guidance of Dr Rangi Matamua to try and develop a teaching curriculum that follows the Māramataka Māori or Māori lunar calendar.

One of the joint Principals of Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai Renata Curtis says, “We would follow the teachings of the environment, the Māori world that will enlighten the children’s spirits and strengthen our ways of teaching."

Doctor Matamua adds, “For centuries Māori have been changing our ways to suit that of the Pākeha. It is now time for us to say you should change to suit our ways”.

The Ministry of Education had a concern on how they will pay teachers who come under this Māori calendar of teaching due to teachers under the current Gregorian Calendar being paid on different days.

The ministry responded and says, "Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai is the first kura to propose aligning their terms and holidays to the Māramataka calendar. We’ve been working with the kura for some time, including ensuring our systems* will support such a change. No decisions have been made yet and we will advise them as soon as possible of the outcome. In the interim we’ll continue to work with the wharekura."

On Friday 19 March, Education Minister Chris Hipkins will read the proposal set by Te Kura o Ngāti Rongomai and their desire to follow the Māramataka Māori.