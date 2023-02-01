Kwyze making moves in music

Keenen Ratahi is an accomplished dancer in his own right but he is now trying to break through into the music scene.

Performing under the name Kwyze, the 25-year-old says he has already amassed almost 100 tracks already he hopes to begin releasing over time.

"What my process usually is I have 90 and then I'll pick the top 10 and then that will be the cycle," he told teaomaori.news.

In his dance career he has performed with international artists such as Jay Sean. But he says his passion for music goes back to when he was a child.

"I would have been about nine years old when the music in the household started to relate to other situations. The first album that I ever listened to was actually the Gorillaz, a UK band. They're very different. So listening to that opened up a lot of space because I could understand the concepts, and straight away, that's when I loved rhythm."

While his song, Wait, has a hip-hop tone to it, he says his music inspiration comes from his time living with his grandfather.

"He was from the UK and played a lot of the Beatles as I was growing up. I'm somewhat of an old soul. I prefer Beegees and all that over this new school stuff personally."

The lyrics of Wait also speaks to how today's youth behave, without realising.

"Long story short, I noticed when I had a camera in front of me, I'd always adjust. And then I was like, 'Wait! There's something weird about this, why am I adjusting? Or, who's adjusting? Who am I impressing and why?' So that's when I said, Wait, is the media fake, or is the social fake?"

His transition into music comes after many years of forging a career dancing across Australia and the Philippines where his partner, Ash is from.

"We actually ran our company in Melbourne, we used to backup dance for artists. One of them was Jay Sean. A lot of them were Filipino artists because I created quite an image and a name in the Philippines. So we've done a lady called Maja Salvador. She's kind of like Oprah in the Philippines. So, I've got to know people on a high level but as people, and I feel like that's what made opportunities keep rolling for us."