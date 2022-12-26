LA Mountain Lion P-22 death divides government and Native Americans

Photo: Facebook - P22 Mountain Lion of Hollywood Facebook Page

The death of a Californian mountain lion in Los Angeles has pitted Native American tribes against government agencies and museum officials.

The mountain lion, known as P-22, lived in a municipal park in Los Angeles and was the subject of significant media attention, including numerous books and TV programmes.

On December 12, P-22 was euthanized after being hit by a car and its body was given to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.

The Native American community of Southern California want to bury P-22 near Griffith Park and perform a ceremony that will honour its spirit.

Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians tribal elder Alan Salazar wants the body handed back.

"Almost every university in California has boxes of Native American human remains. Bones, skeletons, skulls that they claim they need to study to learn more. And our answer is always the same: ‘How long do you need?’”

A regional executive director in California for the National Wildlife Federation, Beth Pratt said that she understands the importance of studying P-22 but has sided with the Native American community.

“I hope discussions and some sort of compromise can be made that allows some of what the museum needs for scientific purposes, but ultimately also allow for a respectful burial,” Pratt said.