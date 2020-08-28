La’auli Sir Michael Jones keeps giving more than he receives

Since retiring from professional rugby, La’auli Sir Michael Jones has been working in the non-profit sector. In 2010, he co-founded The Village Community Services Trust with his wife Maliena.

The Village normally helps youth through sports, education and mentorship programmes.

But, with the increased poverty and unemployment caused by Covid-19, The Village has changed its focus.

“Right now it’s very much about the food bank and the food distribution hub,” La’auli Jones says.

“There’s such a heightened need for food on the table.”

The 'new vulnerable'

Source / Facebook

La’auli Jones says there is a new group of people coming to food banks. He says redundancy has caused previously highly paid workers to request help.

“There have always been the most vulnerable, that’s been our focus over the years,” he says.

“We’re seeing the ‘new vulnerable’, which is people who would never have tapped into a food bank.”

He encourages people to reach out because there’s no shame in coming to a food bank. Contactless handovers of food parcels mean discretion, dignity and mana are maintained.

“There’s no loss of dignity, in this now ‘normal’ Covid-19 period,” La’auli Jones says.

“The rules of engagement have changed.”

The arohā of Kiwis

Volunteers from Upside Mentoring help pack food parcels - Video / Facebook

La’auli Jones expects that, once the government wage subsidies stop, the demand for food bank services will go up.

On top of its Whānau Ora funding, Kiwis across the country have contributed to The Village.

“What’s amazing is the goodwill and arohā of Kiwis,” Sir Michael says.

He says The Village received produce from farmers from Pukekohe to Northland.