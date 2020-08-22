L.A.B, BENEE & Troy Kingi up for 'silver' at 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards

The finalists for the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards have been revealed, with Māori taking two of the five spots.

The hit song that people have come to know as 'that Tiktok song', 'Glitter' by BENEE, has taken a spot as a finalist.

Written by BENEE (real-name Stella Bennett), Joshua Fountain and Djeisan Suskov, the 20-year old Kiwi has found major success not only with the app Tiktok, where thousands of people performed dance crazes to her music, but also worldwide including live renditions of her other songs on the Ellen show and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

L.A.B's three-times platinum tune 'In the Air' has also made the finalists.

Band members Arapekanga Adams-Tamatea, Brad Kora, Stuart Kora, Joel Shadbolt and Miharo Gregory continue to do big things in Aotearoa as they work on their fourth album and prepare for their summer shows later this year.

In July, according to the band's frontman Joel Shadbolt, they had the distinction of performing the first live music arena concert in the world since Covid-19 hit at Auckland's Spark Arena in front of 6,000 adoring fans.

Troy Kingi makes the list with his song 'Mighty Invader' off his latest album 'Holy Colony Burning Acres' which explores the painful legacy of colonisation.

He is due to release his next album, 'The Ghost of Freddie Cesar', on September 11. Kingi has already given listeners a taste of what is to come with the light-groovy jam 'All Your Ships Have Sailed'.

The other nominations are for 'Don’t You Know Who I Am', written and performed by Reb Fountain and 'Get The Devil Out'' by Nadia Reid.

The prestigious awards night is on October 14.