L.A.B make history after award win repeat

Repeating their success of 2021, L.A.B scooped the pool at the Aotearoa Music Awards winning album of the year with L.A.B V, best group, best roots artist and best single of the year.

L.A.B has done something that no other band has achieved; winning all four of those awards in consecutive years.

They are also the second to win best group, best album and best single consecutively.

They had also won best record at the Rolling Stone NZ Music Awards and three Waiata Māori Music Awards, including best Māori pop album, best Māori group and best song.

All of the awards come after the release of L.A.B V and is currently the group's sixth platinum release and debuted at No. 1 on the official album charts.

After performing to sold-out crowds all around Aotearoa in 2022, L.A.B is poised to have one of its most successful years yet.

Back on tour, new music

The band made its long-awaited return to Australia in March and April, playing headline events to crowds of more than 30,000 and prestigious appearances at WOMADelaide and Byron Bay Bluesfest.

L.A.B will release the lead song off an upcoming sixth studio album, L.A.B VI, in early December. The album is scheduled to be released in April 2023 and will be followed by tours in the US and Australia.

With the release of new music and a series of regional headlining gigs in New Zealand, L.A.B are demonstrating their presence as one of the hardest-working artists in the country.

With the two-time platinum success of Mr. Reggae, the single of the year winner, L.A.B have now amassed 14 platinum and 10 gold singles.