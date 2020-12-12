L.A.B score another number one hit

L.A.B. have topped the Kiwi music charts for a second time this year with their new song debuting at number one on the official singles chart.

The new single Why Oh Why is the second release from the group's album L.A.B IV which is set to drop next week. It is also their second number one hit of 2020, alongside fan-favourite In The Air which holds down the number two spot this week.

"The response to Why Oh Why has been truly incredible, and to see it hit number one is something really special," says lead singer Joel Shadbolt.

"To have In The Air and Controller so high on the charts is an achievement we never expected, and we can't thank the fans enough for supporting and listening."





The group are the first New Zealand act to hold both spots in the charts simultaneously and only the second local independent artist to ever achieve two number one singles in one year, according to a Loop Media statement.

“The trajectory that L.A.B have managed to achieve this year is phenomenal, not only securing the #1 position twice but also topping the Official Top 40 End of Year Charts ahead of all competition, local and international," says Paul Kennedy, Recorded Music NZ's chart manager.

"Despite the challenges of 2020, this year will go down as one of the strongest on record for New Zealand music with L.A.B leading that charge.”

L.A.B will release their new album on Friday, just in time for the multiple festival appearances and headline shows they have coming up during summer. The last of those summer shows is at Mt Smart Stadium on 27 March.