L.A.B win multiple 2020 Waiata Māori Music Awards

Aotearoa band L.A.B received the most awards at the 13th annual National Waiata Māori Music Awards held online on Friday.

The big solo awards went to Ria Hall and Troy Kingi, winning the prestigious Best Māori Female Solo Artist Award and Best Māori Male Solo Artist Award titles respectively.

Hall dedicated her award to “all of the young wāhine Māori who are coming through the ranks - this tōhu is for you.

“I am really grateful that this tōhu is coming to Tauranga Moana, although I want to recognise the calibre of all of the musicianship among my peers, it is so high and I am really proud of us all. It really showcases our diversity and the various forms of Māori music,” said Hall.

Kingi also took out the award for the Best Music Video of the Year by a Māori Artist Award for his work on Ethiopia, and Best Roots Reggae Album by a Māori Artist for his album Holy Colony Burning Acres.





L.A.B, who continue to hang onto two spots in the NZ Top 40 charts, secured an outstanding four awards for 2020.





The group won Best Single by a Māori Artist Award for In The Air and Best Pop Album by a Māori Artist for their work on L.A.B. III, their third album in three years of rock, roots, soul, funk and dub sounds. They were also awarded the Best Māori Group and Best Māori Songwriter titles.

Lead vocalist Joel Shadbolt said he was honoured to be nominated along with so much incredible talent.

“I want to give a massive shout out to our families, nothing happens without sacrifice and, as a lot of you know, following your dreams and what you want to do in a creative life requires a lot of sacrifice.

“When you get recognition for what you do, it makes your family proud and the people in your life proud, thanks so much Waiata Māori Music Awards.”

Shadbolt says songwriting for L.A.B was a collaborative process but he credited Brad Kora for his leadership and his ability as “an incredible songwriter”.



The band showed their appreciation on Friday night by serenading fans in a live Facebook video, showing off one of their new songs from their fourth untitled album.



This year’s Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist in Te Reo Award was won by the waiata, Ka Mānu, combining the voices of Rob Ruha, Maisey Rika, Horomona Horo, Majic Paora, Troy Kingi, Ria Hall, Seth Haapu and Bella Kalolo. Composed by Rob Ruha, the song was made in support of the Ihumātao land protectors.

The Emerging Artist Under 25 Award was won by SIIAM (Sam Love) and the Emerging Artist Over 25 Award was won by Teia Kennedy.

SIIAM thanked the National Waiata Māori Music Awards, his music tutors at the Eastern Institute of Technology in Hawke’s Bay, as well as his family and friends. He said the tōhu was confirmation of the musical journey he was on.

“I will leave you with this: Music can change the world because music can change people.”

SIIAM was also one of the performers during the show, singing his waiata, Now U Know.





The late Te Taite Kupa was the recipient of the Iconic Māori Music Composer Award, which recognised decades of work performing and writing songs internationally which continue to inspire new generations of Māori artists. The award was accepted on his behalf by his whānau.

The awards were hosted by Luke Bird and Crystal Edwards from the Toi Toi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Next years' awards event will be held on 10 September.



The full details of this year’s award winners are below:



Te Tohu O Manawa Rahi Ki Te Aa Pūoru Māori/Lifetime Contribution To Māori Music Award

Winner: Darryl Leigh Tomson (DLT)

Te Tohu Kōpae Reo Māori Autaia/Best Te Reo Māori Album

Winner: Grove Roots

Te Tohu Kaiwhakairo I Te Kupu o Nehe/Iconic Māori Music Composer Award

Winner: Te Taite Kupa

Te Tohu Kopāe Māori Autaia - Pop/Best Pop Album by a Māori Artist

Winner: L.A.B

Te Tohu Kōpae Māori Autaia – RnB/Best RnB Album by a Māori Artist

Winner: La CoCo

Te Tohu Waiata Reo Irirangi o Te Tau/Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist Award

Winner: The Greatest – SIX60

Te Tohu Waiata Reo Māori Reo Irirangi o Te Tau/Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist in Te Reo Award

Winner: Ka Mānu – composed by Rob Ruha. Performed by: Rob Ruha, Maisey Rika, Horomona Horo, Majic Paora, Troy Kingi, Ria Hall, Seth Haapu & Bella Kalolo.

Te Tohu Kōpae Irirangi Kaipūoru Māori o Te Tau/Best Music Video of the Year by a Māori Artist Award

Winner: Troy Kingi

Te Tohu Kaipūoru Rangatahi Hou Rangatahi/Emerging Artist Award Under 25

Winner: Teia Kennedy

Te Tohu Kaipūoru Pakeke Hou/Emerging Artist Award Over 25

Winner: SIIAM (Sam Love)

Te Tohu Kōpae Māaori Autaia – Hip Hop/Best Hip Hop Album by a Māori Artist

Winner: Rei

Te Tohu Kōpae Māori Autaia - Reggae/Best Roots Reggae Album by a Māori Artist

Winner: Troy Kingi

Te Tohu Waiata Autaia/Best Single by a Māori Artist Award

Winner: L.A.B

Te Tohu Rōpū Māori Autaia/Best Māori Group

Winner: L.A.B

Te Tohu o Te Kaitito Waiata Māori AutaiaBest Māori Songwriter

Winner: L.A.B

Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Wāhine Autaia/Best Māori Female Solo Artist Award

Winner: Ria Hall

Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Tāne Autaia/Best Māori Male Solo Artist Award

Winner: Troy Kingi