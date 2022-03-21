Labour blocks protest investigation

Stonewalling attempts to investigate the occupation of parliament grounds by anti-mandate protestors and the subsequent government response and eventual eviction by police must stop, National justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

The government blocked an attempt by the justice select committee to receive a briefing from the Police Commissioner on the Convoy 2022 protest last week, the Prime Minister arguing the events are best looked into by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

“What about the role of the Speaker? What about the actions of government ministers? What can the Police Commissioner tell us about what did and didn’t happen?” Goldsmith said.

Protestors dig channels to divert water away from their make-shift camp site after speaker Trevor Mallard attempted to expel them by turning the ground's sprinkler system on. / NZME

“An IPCA investigation is appropriate, but it won’t cover all the aspects that need to be reviewed and it may be many months before we hear anything from it.”

The 23-day protest in opposition to compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations saw the government refuse to meet with protestors; the speaker instead opting for flooding the grounds using the parliamentary sprinkler system and playing Covid-19 vaccination advertisements and classical music over loudspeakers.

Protestors clash with Police amid an operation to remove them from parliament grounds March 2 / RNZ

A police operation involving hundreds of officers in riot gear that saw flames soar above Parliament when portable gas canisters exploded, eventually evicted the protests March 2nd, but claims of brutality were levelled at both sides.

Videos surfaced showing an officer king hitting an older man, and others showed protestors driving a vehicle into advancing police lines and apparently hurling human waste; Goldsmith says the operation, and whether alternative causes of action would have sufficed, need to be investigated.

“New Zealanders saw an unprecedented occupation and trashing of Parliament’s grounds and its surrounding streets, followed by a fiery and riotous conclusion. How did it come to this, is the fundamental question” Goldsmith said.

The IPCA told Whakaata Māori it had received more than 1700 complaints over Police actions earlier this month, with IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty conceding they’ve been swamped.

“We’re still working through them and identifying the themes and concerns”

"We are currently considering our approach” Doherty said.

Videos emerged on social media showing altercations between police and protestors; 1700 complaints have been filed with the IPCA over Police actions throughout the protests. / TikTok

Goldsmith says IPCA investigations specifically into Police conduct shouldn’t preclude a broader investigation into protestors’ and government actions, arguing the prime minister’s stated position is 'untenable and unrealistic'.

“This is basic democratic accountability,” Goldsmith said.

“A government committed to openness and transparency would welcome scrutiny of such a significant event. What are they trying to hide?”