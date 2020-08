Labour MPs have celebrated having more Māori representation than any previous government, with 13 members with Māori whakapapa.

At the Labour Māori seats campaign launch yesterday in Auckland, Ikaroa Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri said having Māori in government has been crucial to getting worthwhile gains for the people.

But the question remains: Are the 13 a real representation of Māori or are they toeing the party line?