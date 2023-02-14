Labour closes gap with National in new poll

Chris Hipkins, then Minister of Education, speaking to media after the Prime Minister's first major speech of the year. Photo / RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

National and Labour are neck-and-neck in the latest poll from the Taxpayers Union/Curia series but National and ACT would still be able to form a government on these numbers.

The poll had both major parties at 34.4 percent, with National falling 2.8 percentage points and Labour up almost as much, 2.7 points.

National and ACT together would have 61 seats - just enough to form a government.

The Greens dropped 2.8 percentage points, falling to 7.8 percent - the equivalent of losing five seats - while ACT gained 0.9 points to reach 11.7 percent, which would give them 15 MPs.

The poll surveyed 1000 people - 800 by phone and 200 by online panel - between February 2 and 9, and had a margin of error of 3.1 percent at the 95 confidence level. Results are weighted for gender, age and location.

Party (vote share) National 34.4%, down 2.8 (46 seats) Labour 34.4%, up 2.7 (46 seats) ACT 11.7%, up 0.9 (15 seats) Green 7.8%, down 2.8 (10 seats) NZ First 2.9%, up 0.1 (0 seats) Te Pāti Māori 2.1, up 0.5 (3 seats) Other: 6.7%, up 1.4 Preferred Prime Minister Chris Hipkins: 30% Chris Luxon 26% Jacinda Ardern 9% David Seymour 8% Winston Peters 3.5% Chloe Swarbrick 1.9% James Shaw 1.3% Matt King 1.3% Leighton Baker 1% Nicola Willis 0.7%

-RNZ