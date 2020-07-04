Labour dumps candidate over old anti-Muslim tweets

Photo/NZ Labour Party

Labour has dumped a candidate from its party list after his old anti-Muslim tweets resurfaced.

Kurt Taogaga has been dumped from Labour's list, where he was ranked at no. 68, after his tweets from seven years ago resurfaced.

The tweets from before Taogaga entered into politics reveal comments about a controversial 'Wogistan' article in a 2013 edition of Investigate magazine by former NZ First MP Richard Prosser.

Taogaga referred to the piece as a "brave column" tweeting "Not sure I agree wholeheartedly, but I think we need to see Islam for what it truly is."

He also tweeted that the article was a "harsh assessment" but queried if it contained "some kernels of truth though?"

In a statement quoted by RNZ, Labour Party president Claire Szabó distanced the party from these views and emphasised inclusiveness and tolerance.

"The Labour Party is committed to inclusion of all religions, and stands against intolerance. After these tweets came to light they were discussed with Kurt and he has apologised."

On Twitter today, Taogaga offered a public apology.

"It has come to my attention that inappropriate tweets I made at the age of 29 have resurfaced in the public eye. I would like to offer a complete and wholehearted apology for any offence these tweets have caused.

"In the intervening years, I have made positive efforts to educate myself and develop my thinking on the matter. I would like to re-state, firstly, to my Muslim friends and colleagues in the Labour Party and the community as a whole that I value you, I regret my comments and they do not reflect the views and values I hold today.

"I offered my apology to the Party and my name has been withdrawn from the Party List. I take full and one hundred per cent responsibility for those tweets from 2013. I will do better in future."