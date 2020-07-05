Labour to extend loan scheme for small businesses

Many Labour Party members had to settle for watching via live stream, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented her Labour leader's speech from Te Papa Tongarewa to the party's annual congress.

Her speech mainly consisted of a stocktake of the government's Covid-19 responses and Labour's plan for coming months.

Ardern also announced a plan to create job roles as part of a water clean-up package that will open up over 2000 jobs in different 23 projects.

A Labour government would also extend the interest-free Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme, pushing it out to the end of the year.

She said five principles would underpin an economic recovery: people, jobs, preparing for the future, supporting small businesses and job creators, and positioning New Zealand globally.

Deputy leader Kelvin Davis told the crowd the coalition government had the resources to go out and to lift the whole country up. "You know, to keep people in work, to put out new programmes to keep people retrained and to just support New Zealanders to get along so they can pay the bills, look after their whānau. This government is all about helping the people."

"We're looking toward the recovery now and I think that in Jacinda Ardern, our prime minister, we've just got the steady hands to make sure that we continue to guide New Zealand on the right path."