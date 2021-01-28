Labour kicks off climate change action

The government will pass a Clean Car Import Standard law this year to cut emissions and fuel costs.

It will also allow only zero-emissions public transport buses from 2025 and ensure the entire public transport bus fleet is decarbonised by 2035

Those were announced today as the first steps in activating Labour’s election policy on climate change aimed at helping to meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target.

The government and business are already waiting for recommendations from the new Climate Commission on what action must be taken.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today the government planned to crack on with a raft of measures now.

“Transport makes up our second-highest amount of emissions after agriculture, so it’s important we reduce emissions from our vehicle fleet.

“Tackling climate change is a priority and remains a core part of our Covid-19 recovery plan. We can create jobs and economic opportunities while reducing our emissions, so it’s win-win for our economy and climate.”

Biofuel blend

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the government had agreed to require a lower-emitting biofuel blend across the transport sector.

“Over time this will prevent hundreds of thousands of tonnes of emissions from cars, trucks, trains, ships and planes.

“There are economic opportunities for New Zealand in strengthening our clean, green brand, encouraging innovation and creating jobs. It will also help our economic recovery.

"A biofuel mandate has the potential to create jobs and boost the economy through encouraging a local industry."

Officials would consult stakeholders and the public on that before the end of the year.

Zero-emissions buses

“We’re also committing $50 million to help councils fully decarbonise the public transport bus fleet by 2035. By meeting our target to decarbonise the bus fleet, we can prevent up to 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, which will make an important contribution towards meeting our climate targets,” Wood said.

“We’re moving quickly to introduce a Clean Car Import Standard to reduce emissions and Kiwis’ fuel costs. Legislation will be passed this year and the standard will begin next year, with the 105 grams of CO2/km 2025 target being phased in through annual targets that get progressively lower to give importers time to adjust.

The import standard would prevent up to 3 million tonnes of emissions by 2040, mean more climate-friendly cars were available and could give families average lifetime fuel savings of nearly $7,000 per car.

The government would also consider options for an incentive scheme to help Kiwis make the switch to clean cars, he said.