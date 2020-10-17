Labour landslide, Māori Party heart-stopping victory

Labour has won a stunning election victory. With 64 seats, it becomes the first party to win an MMP election outright.

The result means Labour can govern alone.

The Māori Party has had a night to remember too. It will have to wait for special votes to be counted but, on tonight's results, it looks to have won its way back into Parliament. This comes after Rawiri Waititi had the win of a lifetime over Labour's Tamati Coffey in Waiariki.

National has had a disastrous night, struggling to win 35 seats. The Greens and ACT, with 10 seats apiece were big winners.

NZ First failed to capture 5% of the party vote, which means Winston Peters and Shane Jones will be missing from the new parliament.

Six of the seven Māori electorates have been won by Labour. The party achieved commanding wins in Te Tai Tokerau, Hauraki-Waikato, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti and Te Tai Tonga, but lost Waiariki and had other close contests with the Māori Party in Te Tai Hauāuru and Tāmaki Makaurau.

Results are provisional, with special votes still to be counted. Final results will be announced on November 6.

Preliminary referendum results will be published on October 30.

Nearly two million people voted early, with almost 78,000 of those early votes by voters on the Māori roll, according to a midweek update from the Electoral Commission.