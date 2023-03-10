Labour MP Tamati Coffey to call time on Parliament at election

Tamati Coffey is stepping down from politics at the general election in October.

He spent six years representing the Waiariki electorate after he was first elected in 2017 but he lost it to Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi last election, and has served as a list MP since then.

In a statement today, Coffey says the retirement comes as he shifts his priorities to putting his energy into looking after his children.

“After the birth of our second child, I’ve reprioritised where I want to put my energy and that’s into our two kids, Tūtānekai and Taitimu,” he says.

Reflecting on some of his past achievements, he says, “From being with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister Kiritapu Allan just this week seeing the Taupō town centre come to fruition with huge support from Ngāti Tūwharetoa, to helping Eastern Bay whānau through Whakaari and launching free healthy lunches with then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Kaitao Intermediate, we have delivered for Waiariki."

He says he was proud of being part of the Labour-led government for the past six years, including surrogacy reforms.

"Campaigning hard to help tackle our local housing crisis, we've since seen record investment in Māori and locally-led housing solutions, including papkāinga from Rotorua to the Western Bay.

"For Rotorua alone, there's also 260 more state houses, with 300 more on the way, half the number of people in emergency housing than a year ago, and an active plan under way to exit emergency hotels.

“I will always be proud of being part of a Labour government that genuinely works alongside and combines strengths with iwi and local communities to ensure all New Zealanders emerge stronger."