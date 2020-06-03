Labour’s diverse party list reflects Aotearoa – Meka Whaitiri

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri didn’t hesitate to fire shots at National this morning. She explained why the Māori electorate MP’s are jumping back on the Labour list.

“Unlike the opposition our party’s list is diverse and reflects Aotearoa,” Meka Whaitiri says.

Whaitiri said that last election Labour was seeking a mandate from Māori to be their voice in parliament. This meant increasing the Māori voice in parliament. A tactic, she says was necessary at the time.

Now she says, the situation is different. Changing the country, rather than change the government is Labour’s priority.

“Our whānau wants a team that’s making a difference,” she says.

Labour’s strategy, Whaitiri says, will be to show the strength of PM Jacinda Ardern’s leadership. The Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP referred to the three disasters that her government has coped with, namely, the Christchurch terror attacks, Whakaari/White Island and COVID-19.

For those Māori that may be inclined towards National’s economic focus, Whaitiri warns.

“They actually have a hard time recognising Māori, let alone the Māori economy!”

Labour's 2017 strategy led to 13 Māori MP's coming into parliament, and the expulsion of the Māori Party. The question is, will this new strategy will increase Māori representation and political power?