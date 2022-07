Lady Rangiwhata (Kuia) Morrison (nee Manahi) has died. She was 84.

The wife of the late Sir Howard Morrison, Lady Kuia passed away on Saturday as a result of dementia.

An avid runner and walker, Lady Kuia completed 14 marathons, including celebrating her 72nd birthday by walking the New York Marathon. She was also a squash and golf enthusiast.

Her tangi will be held at Te Papaīōuru marae at Ohinemutu in Rotorua.