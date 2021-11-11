Landmark book shows revitalisation of Māori society through museum expeditions

A landmark book about four remarkable museum expeditions, that contributed to the recovery of Māori society a century ago, is being published this month.

He Taonga mā ngā uri whakatipu or Treasures for the rising generation is a book written Māori experts, including Dr Wayne Ngata, Dame Anne Salmond, and Dr Monty Soutar. It delves into the expeditions that took place a hundred years ago, to save tikanga Māori and art forms, from being lost forever.

“It’s been a long process doing similar projects with the people who have contributed to the book,” Dr Ngata says.

“This is another contribution that has been brought together by the efforts of not just the editors but those who have contributed to these treasures."