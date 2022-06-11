Landmark golf partnership aims to acknowledge mātauranga Māori

Korowha Aotearoa - Golf New Zealand and the NZ Māori Golf Association have begun a new partnership agreement that Golf New Zealand says "acknowledges Māori rangatiratanga and the importance of mātauranga Māori".

Having worked together before, the organisations say by working in partnership, it will help enrich lives through the sport in a meaningful way.

Golf New Zealand is investing in a joint kaiārahi Māori role to help the parties work together to improve Māori golf outcomes. The new position will be part of Golf New Zealand's larger team but it will also assist NZ Māori Golf and serve as a vital link between the two organisations.

NZ Māori Golf's general manager Mark Tito says the organisation's two and a half years of working together is something that they can be proud of, and he looks forward to a long and fruitful partnership.

“Ko te tipu me te hauora te aronga, ko te hahauporo te whai – growth and well-being is our focus, excellence in golf is our pursuit.”

Golf NZ chief executive Dean Murphy says his company recognises the importance of Māori in golf, having NZ Māori Golf provide wisdom and guidance to help Golf NZ work with Māori in a meaningful and culturally responsive way, stretching to district associations too, such as Aorangi and Manawatū Wanganui.

NZ Māori Golf, having been founded in 1930, is a non-profit organisation, having its first tournament at the Waiohiki Golf Course in Napier. Past winners of the NZ Māori National tournament have included Māori golf icons Michael Campbell and Phillip Tataurangi, both of whom have represented Aotearoa on the international stage. Campbell and Tataurangi represented New Zealand in the Eisenhower Tournament with Michael also winning the 2005 US Open.

Applications for the first Golf New Zealand Māori golf development manager role are open now.