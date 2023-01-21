Lani Daniels' fight could unify two world title belts

Photo / NZ Herald

Lani Daniels' (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) world heavyweight title fight against NZ's Alrie Meleisea (Samoa) is on course to potentially involve more than one world title belt, promoter Vasco Kovacevic says.

The IBF has already sanctioned the fight under their banner and now Kovacevic - who also trains and manages Meleisea - has approached the WBO for approval for the vacant WBO world title to also be put on the line.

New Zealand has had multiple boxers win both the IBF and WBO world titles but never at the same time, making this fight extra special by bringing these two world titles together for unification.

“This would be the first time in New Zealand that we would have a unified world champion in the sport of boxing. With both ladies coming from New Zealand, it means we’ll definitely have a unified champion in New Zealand after 27th May.

“In my eye, if we can make this happen, it has to happen. It will only continue to put New Zealand combat on the world scene,” says Kovacevic.