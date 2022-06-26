Lani Daniels wins third career boxing title

Photo / File

Taitokerau boxer Lani Daniels (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) has won her third New Zealand title of her career.

Daniels, 33, defeated amateur champion Tinta Smith by unanimous decision to claim the Pro Box NZ national light heavyweight title in Waikato on Friday.

Daniels was originally set to fight Sequita Hemingway (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Tūhoe) in a rematch but shortly after the fight was announced Hemingway pulled out due to injury from their April fight, won by Daniels.

She is a former NZPBA light heavyweight champion and Pro Box NZ super middleweight titleholder.

Daniels, who is ranked fifth in the World Boxing Association, says she wants to get herself back into the world title picture.